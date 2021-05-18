Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

HL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 15,009,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,736,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -176.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $59,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

