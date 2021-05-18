Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.