Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

HSDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

