Hellenic Coin Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00009986 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $306.42 million and $514,602.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.02 or 0.00699467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

