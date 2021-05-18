Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.50

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €90.50 ($106.47) and traded as high as €96.14 ($113.11). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €95.76 ($112.66), with a volume of 395,995 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.50.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.