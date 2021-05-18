Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

