Herman Miller Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,022 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,467% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Herman Miller by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 63.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.