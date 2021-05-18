Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.16.

HPE opened at $16.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

