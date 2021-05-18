Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,438,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

