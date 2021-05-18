Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 2.9%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.48 and last traded at $80.52. 13,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 432,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

