Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a dividend on Friday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HGLB opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

