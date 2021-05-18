Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a dividend on Friday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

HGLB stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.