Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans Buys 10,000 Shares

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HIL opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Hill International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hill International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hill International by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hill International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

