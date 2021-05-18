Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

BOWL stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.00). 155,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.50. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £392.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.56.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

