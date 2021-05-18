Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $29.60 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.