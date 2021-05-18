HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HSV traded down GBX 88.50 ($1.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 948.50 ($12.39). 2,451,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,012. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 944.50 ($12.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.31.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.