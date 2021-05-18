Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

