Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $232.65. The company has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.77 and a 200-day moving average of $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

