Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 95,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

