Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 1,713 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

