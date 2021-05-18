Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,321.41 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,282.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,980.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

