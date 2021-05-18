Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

