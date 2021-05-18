Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $265,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

