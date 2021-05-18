Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $439.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.