Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Trading Up 0.6%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.10. Approximately 624,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 285,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

