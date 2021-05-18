Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4.5% yr/yr to ~$1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.850 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK remained flat at $$15.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,230. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

