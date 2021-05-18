Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.27.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

