Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.27 and a 1 year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.