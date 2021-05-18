Human Investing LLC Has $47,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

