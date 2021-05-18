Human Investing LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

