Human Investing LLC Purchases 8,636 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 189.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

