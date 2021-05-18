Human Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

NetEase stock opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

