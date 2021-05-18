Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,793,000 after acquiring an additional 61,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.