Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

