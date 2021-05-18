Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,651. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $65,557.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,106 shares of company stock worth $1,913,304 in the last three months.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

