HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0154

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $249,679.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00094612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.77 or 0.01512732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00119056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063969 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,506,550 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.