Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Lifted to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

HYVE has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

LON:HYVE traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 116.40 ($1.52). 667,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,161. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.62. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

