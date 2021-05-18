IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,110,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $224.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

