Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

IBDRY opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

