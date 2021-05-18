IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,359. The firm has a market cap of $407.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

