iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 140,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $389.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. Analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

