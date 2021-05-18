Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Issues Earnings Results

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

IDEX opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.