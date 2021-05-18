Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%.

IDEX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 304,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,252,727. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

