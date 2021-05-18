IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.880-8.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $482.00.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.86. The company had a trading volume of 263,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $288.50 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.34.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $9,846,437. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.