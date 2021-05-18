IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 10,184 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE WY opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

