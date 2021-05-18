IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.