IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

