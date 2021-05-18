IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,339 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after buying an additional 381,905 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $198.27 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

