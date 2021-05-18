IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 24.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 378.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 327,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

