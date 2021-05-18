IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,181 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

